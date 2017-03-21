Cloudy, windy Tuesday

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind 11 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday NightA 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

ThursdayA slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

FridayA 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.