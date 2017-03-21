Hays city commission to consider building code updates adoption

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Building code updates will be presented to Hays city commissioners for possible approval during their meeting Thu., March 23.

City of Hays staff as well as the Building Trades Board is recommending adoption of the updated building codes. The changes have also been reviewed by a group of Hays contractors.

During last week’s commission work session, Jesse Rohr, Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division Superintendent described the 2015 International Code adoption as “comprehensive, although mostly routine and providing a myriad of minor changes to the city’s regulatory framework.”

The proposal includes updating from the 2006 versions of the codes to the 2015 codes which would include the Building Code (IBC), Residential Code (IRC), Fire Code, (IFC), Existing Building Code (IEBC), and the Property Maintenance Code (IPMC). Also included is the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC) which is being updated from the 2005 version.

“Regular and timely code updates provide for safer building construction due to increased education of the building trade and variety in construction technology as it becomes available,” Rohr said.

The Building Trades Board favorably recommended the proposed code changes by a unanimous vote of 5-0 on Feb. 27.