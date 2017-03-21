Goodland, Kansas, resident Brian Callahan, 55, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at his home in Goodland.



Brian was born on November 5, 1961 in Hays, Kansas to Ron and Ernalea (Bennett) Callahan. He graduated from Ogden High School in Ogden, Iowa in 1980.



On December 21, 1991 he married Mary K. Martin in Fort Lupton, Colorado. Brian was a truck driver most of his life, working for Amoco, Callahan Transport, and most recently Agro-Liquid. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman and took great satisfaction in out-shooting and out-fishing anyone he was with, but always made sure that everyone had a good time. He enjoyed spending summers camping at the lake with family and friends, bowling, playing pool, playing cards, and he cherished the time that he got to spend with his granddaughters.



Brian was preceded in death by his dad Ron, his mother-in-law Irene Martin, and his father-in-law Ray Martin.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary, of Goodland, KS, three kids: Trista Zimmerman and her husband Mike of Goodland, KS, Brett Lalicker and his wife Christine of Greeley, CO, and Sydni Callahan of Goodland, Kansas. He also leaves behind his mother Ernalea of Edson, KS and 4 sisters: Dawnvolynn (Kevin) Callahan of Tyler, TX, Rawnda Pierce of Scottsbluff, NE, Wendy (Rusty) Fritz of Edson, KS, and Vicki (C.J.) Callahan of Greeley, CO. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Lexi and Brynlee Zimmerman, sister-in-law Connie Moore of Aurora, CO and brother-in-law Michael Martin of Fort Lupton, CO along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 1:30 PM MT at the Goodland Church of Christ with Pastor Brent Flanders officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be designated to NWKS Hospice Services, Youth Skills Day or to the Hope Foundation, and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, KS.