Bid For A Cure Paddle Party Sat. in Rush Center

RUSH CENTER–The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Triple C Wildcats of Rush County will host a “Bid For A Cure Paddle Party” Sat. March 25 in the Rush Center Hall, 220 W. Union Street.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and bidding starts at 7 p.m. for the fundraiser.

Paddles are $5 each or $10 for 3 paddles.

Featured bid items include Younique, 31 Bags, Scentsy, BDP2, Pampered Chef, Crazy Mom Doodles, Lipsense, Grandma Treasurers, LA Art, Lost in Kansas Crafts, Panduh Goddess, This & That Boutique, Rustic Rose Creations and Lularoe.

Bring a roll of quarters.

Light refreshments will be served. BYOB.

For more information contact Daisie Corbet at (785) 222-6086.