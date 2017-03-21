🎥 WARD: Capitol Recap

Watch my latest video (above) for updates on what’s happening in the Capitol in regard to firearms legislation, school finance, and tax policy.

I want to extend a special thank you to the folks who attended my town hall meeting on Saturday and those who came to the Dickinson County Democratic Party event where I was one of the featured speakers. It was a pleasure to interact with so many Kansans and I appreciated the words of encouragement and thoughtful ideas you have for how we can continue to move our state forward.

What does it mean to be a Democrat?

I thought this sign at the Democratic Party event in Dickinson County summed it up nicely. It’s the Democratic Party, with grit and determination, that has been the leading champion for so many of the things we take for granted today. In our statewide Democratic party, we’re working to assure adequate funding of our schools and implementation of a fair and structurally balanced tax policy that funds core government services.

Our members are also committed to raising the minimum wage, expanding Medicaid, bringing back the child care tax credit, and overturning voting laws that seek to keep voters from the polls. Reinstating prevailing wage, ending unfair civil asset forfeiture, and providing reasonable gun safety measures are also part of our ongoing efforts on behalf of all Kansans.

Politics doesn’t have to be polarizing. But it does demand strong voices and honoring our principles. At both the national and state level, too many have sought over the past several years to upend our democratic values in favor of tax breaks for the wealthy and their corporate interests.

Let’s continue to be the party that stands strong against unfair policies that weaken the earning power and potential of working Kansans, while working even harder to enact solutions that empower each of us to achieve our version of the American dream.

Rep. Jim Ward (D-Wichita) serves District 86 in southeast Wichita, and is the Kansas House Assistant Minority Leader.