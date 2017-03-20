Virgil R. Baumfalk Jr.

Virgil Ray Baumfalk Jr. was born April 7, 1961 at the Rawlins County Hospital in Atwood, Kansas, the sixth child of Virgil and Nanette Baumfalk.

He graduated from Atwood High School in 1979 after attending public schools in Herndon, KS, College Station, TX and Cumberland, IA. He was a BIG fun-loving Teddy Bear.

He lived with long time friend Tina Tesmer, who had a son Justin, and they had one son together Christopher Ray Baumfalk.

He married Jackie Notz who had three children of her own, Clifford (Butch), Joey and Katie, from a previous marriage.

Virgil passed away at his home in Colby, KS on March 13, 2017 at the age of 55 years old. He lived in Goodland, KS most of his life and was the owner of McB’s Motor for many years. After the sale of McB Motors he held various different positions in several different states operating many different kinds of heavy equipment.

Virgil was preceded in death by stillborn brother James Thomas, Father Virgil Ray Baumfalk Sr., Grandparents Clarence and Selma Baumfalk, Robert and Mabelle French and niece Dusty Dawn McKenzie. He is survived by his son Christopher and wife Tarra, Grandson Benson, Mother Nanette Baumfalk, Brother Gary(Yvonne) Baumfalk Colby, KS, Sisters Nancy (Jack) McKenzie, McCook, NE, Sherry McDonald, Colby, KS, Terrea(Andrew) Wakefield, Las Vegas, NV. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday March 21, 2017 ,11:00 am at Kersenbrock Funeral Chapel Colby, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting Memorials to his Grandson Benson Baumfalk’s Medical Expenses.