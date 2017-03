Tom Cole, age 70, of Hays passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays.

Graveside Memorial Services will be Saturday, April 18, 2017 at the Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend, KS.

A complete obituary is pending with Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.