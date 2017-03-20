Tiger men’s golf finishes ninth at Bob Writz Invitational

DENVER – Fort Hays State Men’s Golf finished ninth at the Bob Writz Invitational, hosted by Colorado School of Mines at Bear Creek Golf Club. After a 340 as a team on the first day, FHSU improved six strokes the second day at 334.

Results

Skyler Tebo led the Tigers both days, shooting rounds of 83 and 82 to finish in a tie for 37th. Colton Bobek matched Tebo’s second round, following up an 86 with an 82. He tied for 42nd. Dalton Ayres was one stroke back in a tie for 44th with rounds of 85 and 84. Jake Weller rounded out the scoring for the Tigers each day with two rounds of 86. Marshall Hutchins also competed and shot rounds of 90 and 86.

Colorado State-Pueblo won the tournament as a team with a total of 614. Colorado Christian was two strokes back and UC-Colorado Springs six shots back. FHSU shot 674 as a team. The individual champion of the tournament was Victor Bjorlow from the University of Colorado, playing as in individual, posting a total of 147.

FHSU Sports Information