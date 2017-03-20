Sunny, warm Monday

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 11 to 17 mph.

Tuesday NightA 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East northeast wind 11 to 15 mph.

WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday NightA 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

ThursdayA chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

FridayShowers likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.