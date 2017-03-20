Public hearing Mon. for Neighborhood Shopping Dist. on E. 27th Street

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

A public hearing for a rezoning request of the property at 1601 E. 27th Frontage Road to change the zoning classification from “NC.4” Neighborhood Conservation District to “C-1” Neighborhood Shopping District will be conducted by the Hays Area Planning Commission Mon., March 20.

The property is located on the north side of 27th Street east of the intersection at 27th and Indian Trail.

According to a memo from Jesse Rohr, Superintendent of Planning, Inspection and Enforcement, the property had been rezoned as multifamily. However, no development occurred and the land was sold to Donald Riedel. This is an empty lot where a house had been demolished. The property abuts multi-family, single family, and commercial zoning.

City staff is recommending approval of the rezoning request.

Other agenda items include:

Discussion of the proposed revision of the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan and Area to promote renovation of owner-occupied single family homes in a bigger area of central Hays.

Consider setting a public hearing for recommended changes to the Unified Development Code to reduce commercial building setbacks.

Discussion of installing roundabouts on Vine Street between 32nd and 41st Streets. City staff has been working with a traffic engineering firm and KDOT to define traffic problems and possible solutions along this stretch of Vine Street and the adjacent frontage roads.

The complete agenda is available here.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Hays City Hall, 1507 Vine.