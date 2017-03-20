Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Public hearing Mon. for Neighborhood Shopping Dist. on E. 27th Street

by 1 Comment

1601 E. 27th Frontage

1601 E. 27th Frontage

By BECKY KISER
Hays Post

A public hearing for a rezoning request of the property at 1601 E. 27th Frontage Road to change the zoning classification from “NC.4” Neighborhood Conservation District to “C-1” Neighborhood Shopping District will be conducted by the Hays Area Planning Commission Mon., March 20.

The property is located on the north side of 27th Street east of the intersection at 27th and Indian Trail.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

According to a memo from Jesse Rohr, Superintendent of Planning, Inspection and Enforcement, the property had been rezoned as multifamily. However, no development occurred and the land was sold to Donald Riedel. This is an empty lot where a house had been demolished. The property abuts multi-family, single family, and commercial zoning.

City staff is recommending approval of the rezoning request.

Other agenda items include:

  • Discussion of the proposed revision of the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan and Area to promote renovation of owner-occupied single family homes in a bigger area of central Hays.
  • Consider setting a public hearing for recommended changes to the Unified Development Code to reduce commercial building setbacks.
  • Discussion of  installing roundabouts on Vine Street between 32nd and 41st Streets. City staff has been working with a traffic engineering firm and KDOT to define traffic problems and possible solutions along this stretch of Vine Street and the adjacent frontage roads.

The complete agenda is available here.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Hays City Hall, 1507 Vine.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

  • Observations

    The roundabout picture is confusing. The frontage roads were poorly thought out when they were built. I’m always having to watch for cars, mainly out of town people, to avoid an accident. I hope the solution is well thought out and doesn’t create new problems.

    On a side note, is anyone keeping an eye on the Ambassador demolition? I predicted it would get started and then Hays would be left with a MESS. I haven’t seen activity there or vehicles in weeks.