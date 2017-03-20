Police: 2-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after left in hot car

FINNEY COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Finney County are investigating after a child was left in a hot car on Sunday.

Just before 4 p.m. police responded to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City for a reported Child in Need of Care, according to a media release.

The investigation revealed a two-year-old child was left unattended in a vehicle for approximately two hours and was suffering from extreme heat exposure.

Further investigation revealed that on this date the family went to church at about 1:00 p.m. in Garden City.

During the ride to church the child had fallen asleep in the car. When the family arrived at church the mother exited the car with three of their four children and went into the church.

The father lagged behind to gather things needed for the children in the car. The mother and the father both believed that the other had taken the child from the vehicle. The two-year-old was believed to be in Sunday school with the other children, while the parents went to church services.

After the services ended the two-year-old child never came out of Sunday school with the other children.

The parents began searching for their son. The child was located in the car unresponsive. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital by the parents. The child was stabilized and transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita Kansas.

The National Weather service reported the temperatures at that time Sunday as 92 degrees with 7% humidity.