Police: 2 Kansas women jailed for $1500 shoplifting spree

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects and looking for a third in connection with a weekend shoplifting spree.

On Saturday, police responded to Walmart, 2900 South Ninth in Salina, for report of shoplifting in progress.

Walmart employees directed police across the street to the Olive Garden parking lot, where they found Kristen Reed, 37, and Latrina Green, 35, both of Wichita, with a car full of stolen items, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The two women along with a third suspect had been traveling from town-to-town, shoplifting items.

Walmart employees told police that the suspects distracted the greeter while sneaking out two 40-inch TVs and two desktop computers.

The suspects then attempted to flee to their vehicle, leaving one television in the parking lot.

They drove to the Olive Garden parking lot to wait for the third suspect.

Reed and Green were taken into custody. The third suspect was never found, according to Forrester.

The Salina Walmart estimated their total loss at over $1,500.