New high temperature in Hays on final day of winter

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The last day of winter in Hays was a warm one, warm enough to set a new record high.

According to official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town, Sunday’s high in Hays reached to 91°. The previous high temperature for March 19 in Hays was 89° in 1916, 101 years ago.

One year ago the high was a more seasonal 52°.

A number of record highs were set across Kansas Sunday including 90° at Russell, breaking the previous high of 83° in 1972.

The 2017 vernal or spring equinox arrives today, March 20, at 10:29 UTC. Spring arrives for earth’s northern hemisphere.