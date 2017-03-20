New directory compiles human services help for Ellis County residents

UWEC

The United Way of Ellis County is pleased to announce grant funding from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation for the publishing of the Ellis County Community Resource Directory. HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, also provided funding for the website version of the directory at www.elliscountykshelp.com.

The purpose of the Community Resource Directory is to provide a human services resource for information of services available to individual, youth and families in need of assistance. The directory is distributed to various social and health service agencies throughout Ellis County.

The printed directory will be updated annually with the website being updated as needed.

To be listed in the directory, or on the website, at no cost, entities need to contact the United Way of Ellis County at (785) 628-8281 or at uweced@ruraltel.net.

This project is funded through a partnership with the Hansen Foundation, HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, and the United Way of Ellis County with additional printing support from Northwestern Printers.