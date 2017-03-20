HPD arrest log, March 9 to 12

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Calvin Jasper Perkins, 20, Hays, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. March 11 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Jacob Scott Dozier, 31 Hays, was arrested at 3:22 a.m. March 12 in the 100 block of East 11th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Vanessa Nell, 36, no address provided, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. March 12 in the 3600 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Justin Timothy Hersch, 26, Hays, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. March 12 in the 100 block of West 15th on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Nicholas Matthew Dreitz, 28, Hays, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. March 12 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Gustavo Manuel Cisneros, 28, Hays, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. March 9 in the 2700 block of Colonial on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Khalid Ibrahim Alzahrani, 24, Hays, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. March 11 in the 2700 block of Fort on suspicion of failure to appear.

Nicole Lee Younger, 23, Hays, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. March 12 in the 300 block of East 13th on suspicion of violation of an order of protection.

Dustin James McNeill, 21, Hays, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. March 9 in the 3300 block of Hall on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Lee Ewers, 19, Hoxie, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. March 11 on U.S. 183 Alternate and 1:01 a.m. March 12 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.

Crystal Dawn Fitzpatrick, 39, Raytown, Mo., was arrested at 8:25 p.m. March 10 in thew 1700 block of Vine on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.,

Jessica Rae Chandler, 32, Raytown, Mo., was arrested at 8:25 p.m. March 10 in the 1700 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcohol.