HPD Activity Log March 17-19

The Hays Police Department responded to 16 animal calls and 23 traffic stops Fri., March 17, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–400 block E 9th St, Hays; 12:48 AM
Suicidal Subject–900 block Oak St, Hays; 2:17 AM
Disturbance – Noise–400 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:45 AM; 2:50 AM
Theft (general)–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:30 AM; 2:30 AM
Animal At Large–1500 block Vine St, Hays; 8:11 AM
Lost Animals ONLY–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 8:50 AM
Civil Dispute–2000 block E 8th St, Hays; 9:45 AM
Criminal Damage to Property–500 block Halladay St, Hays; 3/16 6:30 PM; 3/17 9:45 AM
Suspicious Activity–2000 block Vine St, Hays; 10:07 AM
Animal At Large–400 block E 23rd St, Hays; 11:23 AM
Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11:46 AM
MV Accident-Co Road/St Hwy–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 11:46 AM
Welfare Check–1300 block W 27th St, Hays; 11:56 AM
Mental Health Call–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 12:39 PM
Animal At Large–100 block E 15th St, Hays; 2:34 PM
Disturbance – General–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 2:56 PM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:38 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–3500 block Vine St, Hays; 12:30 PM
Domestic Disturbance–800 block Walnut St, Hays; 8:52 PM
Found/Lost Property–2000 block MacArthur Rd, Hays; 9:31 PM
Assist – Other (not MV)–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 9:30 PM; 9:33 PM
Obstruction of Legal Process–600 block Main St, Hays; 11:31 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 23 traffic stops Sat., March 18, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block E 19th St, Hays; 1:45 AM
Intoxicated Subject–700 block W 12th St, Hays; 2:54 AM
Drug Offenses–200 block E 13th St, Hays; 3:47 AM
Driving While Suspended/Revoked–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 4:56 AM
Mental Health Call–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 6:39 AM
MV Accident-Hit and Run–500 block W 37th St, Hays; 3/17 12 AM; 3/18 1 AM
Animal At Large–14th and Main St, Hays; 10:34 AM
Unattended Death–1400 block E 25th St, Hays; 1:01 PM
MV Accident-Private Property–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 1:17 PM; 1:20 PM
Found/Lost Property–1600 block Allen St, Hays; 1:46 PM
Theft (general)–3200 block Vine St, Hays; 3 PM; 3:10 PM
Found/Lost Property–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 4:34 PM
Animal At Large–700 block E 7th St, Hays; 4:35 PM
Drug Offenses–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 5:58 PM; 6:03 PM
Found/Lost Property–1000 block E 41st St, Hays; 6:22 PM
Driving While Suspended/Revoked–Hays; 9:15 PM
Harassment, Telephone/FAX–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 7 PM; 10:44 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 animal calls and 35 traffic stops Sun., March 19, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Abandoned Vehicle–500 block Walnut St, Hays; 1:31 AM
Driving Under the Influence–8th and Fort St, Hays; 1:40 AM
Animal At Large–13th and Gen Custer Rd, Hays; 9:38 AM
Animal At Large–1500 block US 183 Alt Hwy, Hays; 11:20 AM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–500 block E 20th St, Hays; 3:42 PM
Lost Animals ONLY–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 4:29 PM
Theft of Services–4000 block General Hays Rd, Hays; 5:44 PM; 6:25 PM
MV Accident-Private Property–4600 block Roth Ave, Hays; 10:12 PM
MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 9 PM; 11:34 PM
Criminal Damage to Property–3200 block Skyline Dr, Hays; 11:20 PM; 11:51 PM

