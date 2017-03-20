Hays Post

Hays Wrestling Club qualifies 19 for the state tournament

The Hays Wrestling Club had 19 kids qualify for state at their regional in Garden City over the weekend. The state tournament takes place this upcoming weekend in Topeka.

Hays Wrestling Club state qualifiers:

Gavin Deneault           8U 43 lbs
Holding Lind               8U 64 lbs
Ty Schmeidler             8U 73 lbs
Jaxon Chartier            8U 110lbs
Harley Zimmerman  10U 76 lbs
Dalton Meyers            10U 79 lbs
Kendall Walker          10U 150 lbs
Gannon Winter          12U 80 lbs
Gavin Meyers             12U 140 lbs
Gavin Nutting            12U 165 lbs
Brayen Hines             14U 90 lbs
Colton Vajnar            14U 135 lbs
Nathan Casper          14U 140 lbs
Blayze Standley        14U 150 lbs
Colter Conger           14U 165 lbs
Creighton Newell    High school 126 lbs
Kyle Casper              High school 145 lbs
Jacob Schmeidler  High school 160 lbs
Conner Staab          High school 250 lbs

Sarah Zimmerman competed in girls state on Sunday and claimed her first girls state championship