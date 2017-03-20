Hays Wrestling Club qualifies 19 for the state tournament

The Hays Wrestling Club had 19 kids qualify for state at their regional in Garden City over the weekend. The state tournament takes place this upcoming weekend in Topeka.
Hays Wrestling Club state qualifiers:
Gavin Deneault 8U 43 lbs
Holding Lind 8U 64 lbs
Ty Schmeidler 8U 73 lbs
Jaxon Chartier 8U 110lbs
Harley Zimmerman 10U 76 lbs
Dalton Meyers 10U 79 lbs
Kendall Walker 10U 150 lbs
Gannon Winter 12U 80 lbs
Gavin Meyers 12U 140 lbs
Gavin Nutting 12U 165 lbs
Brayen Hines 14U 90 lbs
Colton Vajnar 14U 135 lbs
Nathan Casper 14U 140 lbs
Blayze Standley 14U 150 lbs
Colter Conger 14U 165 lbs
Creighton Newell High school 126 lbs
Kyle Casper High school 145 lbs
Jacob Schmeidler High school 160 lbs
Conner Staab High school 250 lbs
Sarah Zimmerman competed in girls state on Sunday and claimed her first girls state championship