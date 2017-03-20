FHSU’s Wycoff named MIAA women’s Track Athlete of the Week

Fort Hays State junior sprinter Kelly Wycoff earned MIAA Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honors for her efforts this past weekend at the Emporia State Spring Invitational. She currently ranks in the top 10 nationally in the 100 and 200 meters.

Wycoff hit two provisional marks at the Emporia State Spring Invitational in the 100 and 200 meters. She ran a time of 11.98 seconds in the 100 meters, which currently ranks 10th nationally for the young season. In the 200 meters, she ran 24.47 seconds, which has her ranked third in the nation among the four athletes that have produced provisional marks so far this outdoor season. Both times were personal bests.

Emily Presley of Missouri Southern earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors with an automatic qualifying mark in the pole vault that has her ranked first in the nation.

FHSU Sports Information