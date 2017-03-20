FHSU’s Davis named All-District First Team by the NABC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State senior guard Rob Davis collected his second regional honor on Monday. Davis was selected to the Central Regional NABC All-District First Team. The honor is selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division II.

The first team all-district selection comes on the heels of being selected to the D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team. Davis is the first all-district selection by the NABC for FHSU since the 2013-14 season when Craig Nicholson earned first team honors as well. Dominique Jones and Dwayne Brunson are the other two former Tigers to earn this distinction.

Davis had a tremendous year for the Tigers, averaging 21.4 points per game. He became the first FHSU player to average at least 20 points per game since the 1995-96 season, when Alonzo Goldston averaged 20.4 helping lead the Tigers to an undefeated national championship. He is the first player under head coach Mark Johnson to average at least 20 per game. Davis finished the year scoring 30 or more points in a game eight times and 20 or more 17 times. He scored 1,140 points over two years with Fort Hays State, finishing 15th on the all-time scoring list.

Davis scored a career-high 42 points at Emporia State on February 1, 2017, matching the sixth-highest scoring game in Tiger history. Dennis Edwards owns the top five single-game scoring performances in Tiger history and was the last to break the 40-point barrier before Davis, doing it three times in 1995.

Davis finished the year shooting 49.9 percent from the field, making 207-of-415 attempts from the field. He shot 45.3 percent beyond the 3-point line (82-of-181) and 85.1 percent at the free-throw line (126-of-148). He added 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

For his career, Davis ranks fourth all-time in Tiger history for 3-point field goal percentage and free-throw percentage. He was very consistent in his rate of shooting from the field, hitting exactly at a .499 clip overall and .453 clip beyond the 3-point line both seasons at FHSU. His performance at the free-throw line this year improved as his career percentage settled at 82.2 percent.

Below is the 2016-17 NABC Central Region All-District Team

First Team

Gage Davis, St. Cloud State

Rob Davis, Fort Hays State

Aaron Lien, Minnesota State Moorhead

Justin Pitts, Northwest Missouri State

Braxton Reeves, East Central

Jordan Spencer, Augustana

Second Team

Ryan Bruggeman, Southwest Minnesota State

CJ Carr, Missouri Southern

Derylton Hill, Arkansas-Monticello

Tanner Kretchman, MSU Moorhead

Tyler Rudolph, Minot State

Coach of the Year: Ben McCollum, Northwest Missouri State

