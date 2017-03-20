FHSU survey: What are your employee training needs?

The Fort Hays State University Robbins College of Business Training and Development class is conducting a needs assessment to understand the employee training needs of organizations in western Kansas.

Participants who complete the 10-minute survey have the option to be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift certificate for a customized, private workshop with the Fort Hays State University Management Development Center (some exclusions apply.)

Please click on the link below to complete the 10 minute survey. The survey will remain open until March 24, 2017.

https://fhsucahss.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a93C8tIuJHXpy97