Eric Joseph Schroeder passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Logan County Manor in Logan, Kansas at the age of 43. He was born on September 2, 1973 in Plainville, Kansas to Gary Joseph and Judy (McLaughlin) Schroeder. He attended school in Stockton graduating with the class of 1992. He attended Butler County Community College in El Dorado, studying Fire Science.

Eric loved his home and family. He enjoyed watching basketball and never missed March Madness. He also enjoyed football and always a good western. He looked forward to fishing and hunting, especially the time spent fishing with his friends and the last year with his mom. Animals were always a part of his life as he could often be found playing with his dog and riding his horse. Eric was a past member of the Plainville Saddle Club.

Eric is survived by his mother Judy Schroeder and friend Ray of Stockton; god-mother Linda McLaughlin and husband Don of Stockton; and many other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father Gary J. Schroeder and grandparents Cleo and Vernon McLaughlin.

Although Eric was taken far too soon, his loving smile and gentle face will never be forgotten. The loss is hard to bear but we can smile because he gave us many cherished memories which will forever remain in the hearts of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday March 22, 2017 at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Stockton with burial following in Bow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Stockton Library or Hospice Services of Phillipsburg and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N. First, Stockton, Kansas 67669.