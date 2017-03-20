Ellis to hear updates of county economic activities

ELLIS–The director of the Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development (ECC), Aaron White, will speak to Ellis city council members during their meeting tonight, Mon. March 20. White will update the council about ECC activities.

Other agenda items include contract approvals for the street improvement project and discussion of a priority list for water infrastructure.

The complete agenda follows.

March 20, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

1) CONSENT AGENDA (Enc)

a) Minutes from the Regular Meeting on March 6, 2017

b) Minutes from the Special Meeting on March 6, 2017

c) Bills Ordinance #2017

a) Update from Ellis County Coalition – Aaron White

b) Fire Department Monthly Report – Fire Chief Dustin Vine

a) Consider Approval of Change Order Justification Report for Waterline Improvement Project – Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group

b) Consider Approval of Contract Documents for Street Improvement Project – Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group

c) Discuss Water Infrastructure Priority List

a) Consider Approval of Fireworks Permit

b) Discuss Recommendations from Trades Board

c) Consider Approval of Street Sealing Project

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Swimming Pool Report

(2) Department Update

2) Police

(1) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Draft Minutes from City Committees

(2) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Pending Code Violation Cases

(2) Update on South Walnut Street Drainage Issue

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

(1) Update from Town Hall Meeting with Legislators

