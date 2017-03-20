Cancer Council will sponsor Stag and Stagette dinner

The Cancer Council of Ellis County is sponsoring the Stag and Stagette Dinner with the American Legion, 13th and Canterbury, on Thursday, April 6th at 7:00 pm. Menu includes: Ham, Chicken Breast with Sun Dried Tomato & Penne Pasta, Potatoes Au Gratin, Green Beans, Red Velvet Cake, Coffee and Tea. Also included are German Raw Burger and Bull Fries.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $13 for Adults, $6 for 5-11 year olds and under 5 FREE. Tickets need to be purchased by April 3rd, no tickets sold at the door. You can purchase your tickets from the Cancer Council of Ellis County at 701 Riley St., Hays or you can call 785-625-6653.