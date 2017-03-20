Blood drive Monday afternoon in Ellis

ELLIS–Ellis Community and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive.

Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Drive Details:

Site: Ellis VFW Post 9139,

Address: 813 Jefferson St, Ellis, KS, 67637

Room Name: Main Room

Date: Mon Mar 20, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00: PM

Coordinator Name: Bill Dinkel

Coordinator Phone Number: (785) 656-4202

Our drive originally scheduled at the Knights of Columbus has been moved to the VFW. See you there!

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood program!