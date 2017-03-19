Warm, breezy Sunday

Today

Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy.