Warm, breezy Sunday

Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy.