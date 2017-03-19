Spring turkey hunt ideal introduction for young hunters

KDWPT

COUNCIL GROVE – If you know a youngster who is interested in learning about turkey hunting, keep reading. This spring will mark the 17th year of the Council Grove Youth Turkey Hunt. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), in cooperation with area chapters of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will host a workshop and special turkey hunt on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

The hunt is part of KDWPT’s Pass It On program, and wildlife area manager, Brent Konen, designed this event to provide beginning hunters with a safe and high-quality spring turkey hunting experience. The event is open to youngsters age 11-16, who should be accompanied by a parent or mentor. Spaces are limited, so hunters must register no later than March 22 by calling Konen at (620) 767-5900.

Young hunters, accompanying adults and guides will gather Friday evening, March 31, to pattern shotguns and scout hunting areas. In the predawn of Saturday morning, April 1, hunters and guides will venture to area locations on public and private land where turkeys have been located during preseason scouting efforts. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and there will be door prizes and a turkey hunting presentation. Hunters will learn why spring turkey hunting is so exciting and addicting, hearing toms gobble from the roost, witnessing birds strut and display and hopefully seeing one called to within shotgun range. If past hunts are any indicator, participants will have exciting stories of turkey encounters to tell.

Spring turkey hunting might be the perfect way to introduce a youngster to hunting. It’s safe, the weather is mild, and few hunts can match the excitement felt when a tom gobbles closer and closer.

Lodging is available in nearby Council Grove and camping is available at Council Grove Lake. Participants are encouraged to explore historic Council Grove, scenic Morris County and travel the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway while visiting the area.