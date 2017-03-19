No. 15 Emporia State blanks Tigers in series finale

HAYS, Kan. – No. 15 Emporia State scored seven runs in the first inning and finished off a three-game series sweep of Fort Hays State, 12-0 in a seven inning run-rule game Sunday afternoon at Larks Park. The Tigers, who have lost seven straight, fall to 7-17 overall, 1-11 in the MIAA, while the Hornets improved to 19-4 overall, 8-1 in the MIAA.

Steve Johnson Postgame Interview

Four walks and two errors led to the big first inning by ESU which was all Matt Slauter needed in his first start of the season. The Hornet senior allowed just two hits over four innings with five strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season.

Emporia State added a run in the second, three in the third, and one in the fifth, with only four of their runs earned. The Tigers had just four hits in the game, all spread between four players.

Sophomore Austin Liverant took the loss in his first start of the season. He allowed four runs (three earned), walking three batters with one hit while recording only one out. The Tigers used three pitchers in the first inning before Alex Ruxlow settled in with four innings of relief, allowing five runs with only one earned.

The Tigers are back at home Tuesday against Washburn at 4 pm Larks Park. You can hear the game on KJLS with the Auto World Pregame Show at 3:40 pm.