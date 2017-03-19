Ellis County Commission to set budget priorities at Monday meeting

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will continue preparing for upcoming budget discussions at Monday’s commission meeting.

The commission will discuss and set its priorities for the 2018 budget at Monday’s meeting. County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes will then communicate the commission’s priorities to the department heads, elected officials and outside agencies that receive funding from Ellis County.

In other business, the commission will get a Kansas County Association Multiline Pool report from Chief Executive Officer David Luke.

Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties Deputy Administrator and Loss Prevention Manager Carl Eyman is also scheduled to talk with the commission.

Monday’s commission meeting is at 5 p.m. at the County Administrative Center in Hays.