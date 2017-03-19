Darrel Dean Lamb, 86, of Colby, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Prairie Senior Living Complex, in Colby. He was born July 9, 1930, in Downs, KS, to C.O. and Ethel (Nauman) Lamb.

Darrell grew up near Beaver City, NE, where he graduated from high school in 1948. He went on to attend McCook Community College, were he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Arts and Sciences. Darrel and his parents moved to Atwood in 1951 and built the Snack Shack on Highway 36.

Darrel enlisted in the marines and served in the Korean War, in Japan, from January 1952 – December 1953. He was a Sergeant in the U.S.M.C. Marine Air Group 16 and was honorably discharged in 1960. Darrel was a patriot who was very proud of his service and his country.

Darrel married Sylvia J. Urban in July 1958, in Loveland, CO. To this union five children were born; Charles Craig, in 1959, Ethel Margaret, in 1960, Kimberly Jean, in 1961, Jennifer Ann, in 1963 and Darrel Dean II, in 1968.

Darrel had many careers in his lifetime. He was everything from a barber in his own shop, in Beaver City, NE, to a bus driver for the local school in Atwood. Darrel also worked as manager of the Atwood Grain Company for several years. He spent most of his adult life working for the United States Postal Service, from which he retired in 2004.

Darrel was an avid reader of the news. He loved to talk politics and visit with anyone who would lend an ear. Darrel enjoyed spending time with his family and following his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved family gatherings and anytime he could share a meal with friends. Darrel always enjoyed the companionship of his dogs and you would often see him running them in the country or around the lake.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, C.O. and Ethel Lamb; brother, Bill Lamb; daughters, Ethel and Jennifer Lamb and grandson Gabriel Franklin.

He is survived by his son Craig (Robbyn) Lamb, of Atwood; daughter Kim (Dennis) Franklin, of Atwood; son Darrel Lamb, of Denver, CO; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Visitation is 4-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Atwood. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017 also at the Mortuary, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.