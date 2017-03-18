William D. “Bill” Farthing, 66, Hays, died Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

He was born August 5, 1950 in Carmi, Illinois the son of Dale Monroe and Rita (Spencer) Farthing. For 20 plus years he ran the printing press at the Great Bend Tribune and later he was an inspector for the Department of Weights and Measures. On June 16, 2000 he was united in marriage to Deloris I. Evans in Canton, Kansas. Bill enjoyed motorcycles, four wheeling, camping, nature, outdoor sports, and working in his garage.

Survivors include his wife, of the home in Hays, three sons; Chris Farthing and wife Shamarie of Ellsworth, Dustin Farthing and wife Leann of Savannah, Georgia, and Bret Farthing of Hays, two daughters; Sherry Langrehr and husband Jeff of Gardner, and Jennifer Brinck and husband Mark of McPherson, two brothers; Gary Farthing and wife Fe of San Leandro, CA, and James Farthing and wife Linda of Goddard, KS, a sister; Susan Brown and husband John of Woodward, OK, a brother-in-law; Joe Saenz of Great Bend, nineteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren plus one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother; David Farthing, and a sister; Linda Saenz.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested in Bill’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, the Hays Medical Center Foundation, or to Kansas Honor Flight, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, Kansas 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com or via email at haysmemorialchapel@gmail.com