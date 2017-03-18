Sunny, mild Saturday

Today
Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind 10 to 14 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.