Sunny, mild Saturday

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.