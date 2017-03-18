Summer internships offered at Kansas Historical Society

KHS

TOPEKA—Undergraduate and graduate students interested in Kansas history can apply for full-time paid summer internships. The deadline for these two internships is April 15, 2017.

The John Ripley Internship is named for a Topeka businessman who has a deep interest in local history. The internship is 40 hours per week, for eight weeks, and provides a $2,500 stipend. Undergraduate and graduate students studying in a related field must meet at least one of the following requirements are eligible for this internship: enrolled at Washburn University; graduate of a high school in Shawnee County, Kansas; or resident of Shawnee County, Kansas. More information and an application are available at kshs.org/11406.

The Marylouise Meder Internship, named for a life member of the Kansas Historical Society who had a long career in library science. She later teaching at Emporia State University. The internship is a graduate student with strong interests in archival studies, digital collections, and Kansas history. These internships are offered in odd years. More information and an application are available at kshs.org/17633.