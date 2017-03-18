FHSU softball loses twice on day two of HyVee Classic in St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Fort Hays State Softball fell twice on Saturday at the Hy-Vee Classic, hosted by Missouri Western State University. The Tigers struggled to score in both games, falling 8-0 to Augustana (S.D.) and 8-1 to Sioux Falls. The Tigers moved to 9-15 overall on the season.

Augustana 8, Fort Hays State 0

Augustana scored five runs over the first two innings and Veronica Knittig was the only Fort Hays State player to collect hits against pitcher Lexy Pederson. Knittig had singles in the first and fourth innings. Candace Bollig was the only other Tiger to reach base by walk. Augustana tacked on one run in the sixth and two in the seventh to create the final margin.

Pederson threw a two-hit complete game shutout for the Vikings, striking out five Tigers. FHSU starter Lexie Kimminau lasted just an inning and faced two batters in the second before handing the ball to Carrie Clarke. Only two of the five runs allowed by Kimminau were earned. Clarke allowed the final three runs (two earned).

Sioux Falls 8, Fort Hays State 1

The Tigers fell behind early again in the second game of the day, giving up one run in the first inning and three in the third. They struggled to solve pitcher Breanna Black, who allowed just one run on five hits and a walk with one strikeout in her complete game effort.

Candace Bollig drove home the only run for FHSU in the fourth, following a Lily Sale single to start the inning. Collette West had the only extra-base hit of the day for FHSU with a double in the seventh.

Hailey Chapman recorded all but the last two outs of the game before handing the ball to Carrie Clarke. Chapman allowed all eight runs on nine hits and two walks. She struck out one.

The Tigers play their final two games of the Hy-Vee Classic on Sunday, facing Winona State at 9 am and then Wayne State (Neb.) at 3 pm.

FHSU Sports Information