Tiger softball splits on day 1 of MWSU Hy-Vee Classic

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Fort Hays State Softball split its first two games at the MWSU Hy-Vee Classic on Friday. The Tigers fell to Upper Iowa in the first game 6-1 before taking their second game of the day 1-0 over University of Mary. The Tigers moved to 9-13 overall on the season.

Upper Iowa 6, Fort Hays State 1

Upper Iowa picked up single runs in the first, third, and fifth innings to take a 3-0 lead and Fort Hays State’s bats struggled against pitcher Emily Kisch. The Tigers had just two hits through the first five innings and collected two more in the sixth inning when they generated their only run of the game.

Lily Sale and Bailey Kennedy executed a double steal for the only Tiger run. Kennedy led off the sixth with a double and moved to third on a bunt single by Sale. That set up the double steal situation at first and third as the Tigers cut the Peacock lead to 3-1.

Upper Iowa interrupted the potential comeback with three runs in the top of the seventh. All came on a two-out rally with the bases loaded. Sammy Garrett and Erin Drahozal each had two RBI in the game for Upper Iowa.

Kisch threw a complete game for the Peacocks, allowing just four hits and a walk in her complete game effort. She struck out six batters. Hailey Chapman registered a season-high 10 strikeouts in the loss for FHSU, despite allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks. She is now 5-8.

Fort Hays State 1, Mary 0

Fort Hays State scored a run in the second and it was enough for Carrie Clarke who threw her first complete game shutout of the season. Clarke allowed just five hits and struck out one to move to 4-2 on the season.

Collette West’s first RBI of the season was the game decider in the second inning. She drove home Candace Bollig, who led off the inning with a single.

Taylor Lara threw all six innings for Mary, allowing just four hits and two walks. She struck out one, but took the loss and moved to 2-7 overall.