Sunny, mild Friday

Today Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 11 to 14 mph.

SundaySunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 58.