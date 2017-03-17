Lang Diesel announces third annual video contest for 4-H groups

Submitted

Lang Diesel Inc. has issued a call for entries to all Kansas-based 4-H groups to showcase their creativity in the third annual LDI 4-H Video Contest starting April 1.

The video with the most fan votes when the contest ends will win a grand prize consisting of a $1,000 donation to their 4-H club and an LDI grill-out for the whole 4-H group.

Videos must be no longer then one and a half minutes and creatively describe why the group deserves to win the contest and what they would do with the donation to their club. If your club has won the LDI 4-H Video contest in the past, you are ineligible to win again. Video submissions run April 1 through 30 on the Lang Diesel Inc Facebook page. Voting runs for one week only — May 1 through May 6. Each Facebook user is limited to one vote per day.

Last year was the second year for LDI’s 4-H video contest with seven videos submitted from 4-H groups across the state. Good Hope 4H group of Ellis County was last years winners. Good Hope’s video, “So God Made a 4-H’er” featured pictures of members’ favorite 4-H moments and activities. The $1,000 donation went to help with new projects and activities.

LDI’s 4-H Video Contest is an example of LDI’s commitment to serving Kansas through its full-service dealerships, product support and a “doing what it takes” attitude to provide customers with the best quality products, parts and service.

“4-H programs make a positive impact on young people and provides them leadership and enrichment opportunities that last a lifetime,” stated Shelly Macumber, Marketing Director at LDI. “At LDI we strive to give back to the communities across Kansas in which we live and work and are thrilled to support our future leaders.”

For more information on the LDI 4-H Video Contest, visit Lang Diesel Inc Facebook page or stop by one of the twelve dealerships located throughout Kansas.

The winning 4-H group will be presented with a $1,000 check signed from LDI following the contest’s completion, and winning video will be posted to the LDI Facebook page.