Kansas Senate: No spending cuts, votes to balance budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have little appetite for cutting spending immediately to get the state through June without a budget deficit until it can collect new revenue from higher taxes.

Late Thursday the State Senate approve a bill to balance the current budget after after voting 33-7 against a proposal from its top leader, President Susan Wagle, to reduce spending by $105 million before June 30.

Senators also overwhelmingly rejected two proposals for smaller, across-the-board cuts from another senator.