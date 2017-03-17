Kan. woman jailed on drug charge; driving north in southbound lane

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas woman arrested Wednesday by South Hutchinson Police for suspicion of being in possession of marijuana in a distribution amount was before a judge Thursday where she was told of the potential charges.

Mindy Mitchell, 26, also faces a possible charge of transporting an open container and no proof of insurance.

Police reported they stopped her for driving northbound in a southbound lane just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Prosperity and Main.

The officer could see an open beer bottle between her legs and another on the floor.

That led to her initial arrest. When officers requested permission to search the vehicle, she became angry and told them they needed a warrant. She eventually admitted that she had drugs in the car. That did lead to a warrant and police say they found marijuana, marijuana wax and marijuana brownies.

She apparently admitted she came from Wichita after buying the drugs. In court,

In court, the judge told he she needed to be quiet because of discussing the case with no attorney present.

Her request for a reduction of the $2,700 bond was denied.