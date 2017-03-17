HPD arrest log, March 6 to 8

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bobby Gerald Nix, 57, Hays, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. March 6 in the 1400 block of East 29th on suspicion of battery.

Robert Marion Shanahan, 76, Hays, was arrested at 3:20 p.,m. March 8 in the 1100 block of Country Club Drive on suspicion of domestic battery.

Anna Marie Plante, 20, Plainville, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. March 6 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Ross Martin Balthazor, 29, Plainville, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. March 7 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Vincent Paul Peters, 22, Hays, was arrested at 4:54 a.m. March 8 in the 2700 block of Colonial on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wendy Faye Huthansel, 42, Goodland, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. March 8 in the 2200 block of Canterbury on suspicion of battery and criminal trespass.

Lake Erickson Reed, 22, Hays, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. March 8 in the 2700 block of Colonial on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.