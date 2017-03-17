Host families needed for Hays Larks players

SUBMITTED

Would you or your family be interested in serving as a host family for a Hays Larks player this summer? If so, you would be one of 26 families serving as a host family for little less than the two month Larks’ home season.

Presently, we are needing seven more host families. Host families are critical to maintaining this program in Hays. Hosting a player can be a rewarding and beneficial experience for your family.

If you have thought about it in the past, or would like additional information about hosting for this season, please contact Barb Leo at (785) 259-6180 or fbleo@eaglecom.net.