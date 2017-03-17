HHS softball sweeps Goodland

GOODLAND, Kan. – The Hays High softball team opened their season with a pair of run-rule wins over Goodland Thursday. The Indians scored 16 runs in the fifth inning to blow open the first game and won it 26-4. They scored six in the third inning to go up 8-1 and won the second contest 12-2.

MacKenzie Fagan had four of the Indians 16 hits in the opener including a home run and drove in five. Kallynn Petz also had five RBIs with Cassidy Prough and Jaysa Wichers both drove in four. Wichers gave up four unearned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts for the win.

Wichers homered and drove in four to lead the Indians offense in game two. Macee Altman allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk and was the winning pitcher in the second game.