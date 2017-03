Hays Christian Church will be having its annual church garage sale on March 31st at 11 am-7 pm and April 1st 8 am-1 pm at the old Fashion Bug in Big Creek Crossing. Clothing items will be just $0.50 each. There will be a large variety items, all priced to be a blessing to others.

Donations to the sale will be gratefully accepted.To donate items, please contact lori@hayschristianchurch.org. All funds from the sale will be put towards sending youth to camp this summer.