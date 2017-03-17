Fort Hays State’s Student Government Association hosting annual BIG Event

FHSU SGA

The Fort Hays State University Student Government Association is hosting the annual BIG Event on April 2, 2017. The event will be from 8 am to 4 pm with an after party for volunteers at 4:30.

The BIG Event is designed to help all community members of Hays. It is the student’s way of saying ‘Thank You’ for all the support received from the community towards our education, and we want to help as many people as possible.

Last year, the BIG Event had nearly 200 participants and 26 different projects around Hays. The projects included painting, gardening, community clean up, sorting clothes, etc. This year SGA hopes to reach more people and increase the amount of projects around the Hays community.

The Student Government Association wants the community to get involved as well. This event is important for FHSU students to get involved and give to the community, but also for Hays residents to share their passion for their community by working alongside the FHSU family.

Registering a project is easy and can be done online on the SGA website, http://www.fhsustudents.org/the-big-event-volunteer-form-2/

Getting a project on the list or volunteering can also be accomplished by calling 785-628-5311 or emailing amtempleton.se@fhsu.edu.