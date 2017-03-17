FHSU wins Outstanding Innovative Program at NODA conference

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The hard work of Fort Hays State University’s Orientation and Transition team earned FHSU numerous awards at NODA’s 2017 Association for Orientation, Transition and Retention in Higher Education: Region IV Conference.

The recognition includes the title of 2017 Outstanding Innovative Program of the Year.

The Program of the Year Award specifically recognized FHSU’s Lighthouse Project First-Generation College Student Transition Program for its effective approach at assisting first-generation students through their college careers. Brett Bruner, director of transition and student conduct, accepted the award on behalf of the office.

Kaylie Towles, El Dorado senior majoring in organizational leadership, was honored as the 2017 Outstanding Undergraduate Student Leader of the Year in the category of four-year institutions. The award recognizes an undergraduate student who has demonstrated service and commitment to orientation, transition and retention programs.

FHSU also took home the 2017 Best Poster Session Presentation Award for its poster session “Where the Males At?,” which identified the need to recruit and retain males in new student orientation leader positions. The poster was presented by Colin McIver, Council Grove senior majoring in management information systems, Jacob Schoenfeld, Salida, Colo., junior majoring in physics, and John Gettemyer, graduate student majoring in higher education student affairs.

Corrine Quick, Larned junior majoring in biology, was on the winning team of the 2017 Undergraduate First-Time Case Study Competition. Undergraduates attending the conference for the first time were partnered with students from other institutions to analyze a case study and develop and present solutions.

In addition, two FHSU students graduated from NODA’s Returning Orientation Leader Institute: Carla Parra, Hays junior majoring in communication studies, and Haydee Reyes, Olathe junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Other presentations by the FHSU team are listed alphabetically by title with presenters:

“Assembling Your Own Team of Avengers,” Gettemeyer and Jacob Patrick, 2016 FHSU alumus of the higher education student affairs master’s program.

“Being More Normal: Clark Kent is Just as Important as Superman,” Daniel Fisher, Paola sophomore majoring in human resource management, Gettemeyer and Reyes.

“Beyond the First-Year Experience,” Regina Tolbert, Columbus, Ga., graduate student majoring in higher education student affairs.

“Committing to Community Service,” John Nicholson, Glenview, Ill., graduate student majoring in higher education student affairs, Towles and Ricardo Zamora, Kansas City senior majoring in management.

“Continuing to Make an Impact for Over 10 Years: The Evolution of Extended Orientation Programs,” Bruner and Jeina Stoumbaugh, 2016 FHSU organizational leadership alumna.

“Do you Want to Color Victor? Orientation and Transition Programming for Students,” Bruner and Kayla Reid, Lyons junior majoring in organizational leadership.

“Expanding Our View of Extended Orientation to Include Pre-Orientation,” Bruner, Jasmine Hernandez, Liberal sophomore majoring in athletic training, Morgan Klaus, Hays sophomore majoring in nursing, and Parra.

“First Generation Kryptonite: Feeling Like an Imposter,” Parra and Patrick.

“Focus on Self and Others: Reframing Peer Leadership in Orientation,” Bruner.

“Harnessing the Power of Technology,” Gettemeyer, Towles and Zamora.

“How Do I Country,” Reyes and Zamora.

“Is the Justice League Doing Justice for Everyone?,” Landon Younger, Ellis junior majoring in chemistry, and Zamora.

“Let’s Talk About Sex: Explaining American Values to New International Students,” Amy Gildemeister, Goodland graduate student majoring in higher education student affairs, and Towles.

“Parents are the Heroes: The Forgotten Partner in Sexual Assault Prevention,” Gildemeister.

“Reading Between the Lines of Tiger Impact Surveys,” Zamora.

“Supporting Hispanic and Latino Student Access and Success Through Pre-College Transition Institutes,” Melanie Arellano, Kansas City junior majoring in social work, Bruner and Marisol Regalado, Liberal senior majoring in organizational leadership.

“The Lighthouse Project: First Generation Heroes Shining Light on Others,” Parra and Tolbert.