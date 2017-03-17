Ellis County Extension to host ‘Fixing Funky Foods’

The Ellis County Extension Office will host a noon-hour program on “Fixing Funky Foods” on Tuesday, March 28, 12:00 p.m., at the Extension meeting room, 601 Main, Hays. Donna Krug, Barton County FCS agent, will present information on unusual fruits, vegetables and grains.

Each year over 20,000 new foods are introduced on grocery store shelves. Additionally, a larger variety of fruits, vegetables and grains are being added to even small town grocery stores.

This lesson will cover a variety of foods that date as far back in history as Babylon in 3000 BC. Included for each food are the nutritional benefits, a preparation method and history or interesting facts. The goal of this free program is for participants to add variety to their diet by choosing nutritious foods that were not familiar before the lesson.

Pre-registration is requested by Monday, March 27 to ensure adequate materials. A minimum attendance is required for this program to be held. Call the Ellis County Extension Office at 785-628-9430 to register.