Another record spring enrollment for FHSU

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Enrollment at Fort Hays State University for the spring 2017 semester has continued a string of record enrollments begun in the spring of 2002. The semester’s official 20th-day number of 12,653 is 315 students more than in spring 2016.

Since the spring 2002 semester, the 20th-day headcount each spring and fall has set a new record, besting the number from the previous spring or fall.

“What Fort Hays State has accomplished over the past number of years is unprecedented,” said Dr. Joey Linn, vice president for student affairs.

“This university has positioned itself to be the premiere ‘Forward thinking. World ready.’ institution in the country,” he said. “The people of FHSU are difference makers and continue to keep student success at the forefront.”

The numbers break down to 4,257 on campus, 6,652 in the Virtual College and 1,744 at FHSU’s international partner institutions, primarily China. On-campus enrollment was down 87 from spring 2016’s 4,344, but the other two modalities increased. The Virtual College number was up 269 from spring 2016, and international partnerships were up 133 from a year ago.

“That kind of consistent enrollment growth demonstrates that students recognize the value of an education from Fort Hays State, whether it is on campus or through the Virtual College,” said Dennis King, assistant vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.

“The outstanding education and individual student services FHSU provides has led to this growth,” he said. “Just schedule a visit and see what FHSU is all about.”

A special number is the number of Kansans enrolled. That number also showed an increase from spring 2016. This spring, a total of 7,205 Kansas residents are enrolled at FHSU, compared to 6,946 in the spring 2016 semester, an increase of 259, or 3.7 percent.

Hispanic enrollment, an area of particular interest to the Kansas Board of Regents, increased on-campus from 375 last year to 417 this year, an increase of 42, or 11 percent. Another 480 Hispanic students were enrolled through the Virtual College.

An additional 71 Hispanic students, undergraduate and graduate, came from foreign countries, 39 on campus and 32 through the Virtual College.

On-campus enrollment for students who identify as African-American is the same this spring as last year at 122.

Another area of special interest is the Graduate School, which also saw an increase over a year ago, with total enrollment of 2,626 this year compared to 2,449, an increase of 177 students, or 7.2 percent.

The 20th day this spring was Feb. 13.