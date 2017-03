The United Way of Ellis County is assisting with donations for the farming communities in Kansas affected by the recent wildfires in Kansas. The group has partnered with the United Way of the Plains, which is coordinating the statewide effort.

A donation can be given by the following ways:

• Visit www.liveunited.us and select the picture of “Kansas Wildfires: How to help”

• Mail to the offices at 205 E. Seventh, Ste. 111, Hays, KS 67601