Teacher jailed after 100-mile-per-hour Kan. chase resigns

SALINE COUNTY- School district officials say a teacher jailed after a Tuesday morning high-speed chase is out of a job.

Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect after a Tuesday morning high-speed chase.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a deputy pulled over a 2013 GMC Sierra driven by Adam Gantenbein, 30, Abilene, for improper driving left of center in the 2200 block of Kansas140 Highway, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan

When the Deputy attempted to approach the vehicle, the Gantenbeine fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy pursued the suspect at speeds of 100-miles-per-hour and turned south on Burma Road.

Gantenbein eventually pulled the truck over as he approached Smolan Road.

He was booked into the Saline County jail for driving under the influence, flee and elude and speeding.

The Abilene school district accepted Gantenbein’s resignation as a special ed teacher at Tuesday night’s meeting, according to district spokesperson Jennifer Bradford Vernon.