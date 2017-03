NCK Tech Dean’s Honor Roll for Fall 2016 semester

NCK Tech is pleased to announce the Dean’s Honor Roll list for the Fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the honor roll, students must achieve a 3.5 – 4.0 GPA. The students, hometowns and their program of study are as follows:

Last Name First Name City Major Allen Ryan Stockton Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning Allison Vyctorya Delphos Practical Nursing Arthur Anthonella Beloit Technical Studies Atchison Kristen Plainville Practical Nursing Baker Jessica Formoso Practical Nursing Baxa Kaleb Hays Electrical Technology Becker Cheyanne Downs Practical Nursing Bird Colton Salina Automated Controls Technology Blackburn Luca Clay Center Practical Nursing Bockover Tiffany Beloit Technical Studies Burke Nathaniel Salina Information Tech Cady William Gaylord Electrical Technology Carmona Joshua Clay Center Information Tech Chalmers Charles Gas Electrical Technology Charles Kyle Oakley Automotive Technology Collom Dylan Topeka Diesel Technology Colter Michael Coldwater Carpentry-Cabinetmaking Deatherage Ashleigh Russell Assoc Degree Nursing Dehnel-Snavely Michelle Hays Technical Studies Dietze William Hays Culinary Arts Dillman Samuel Park City Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning Doty Cathryn Hays General Business