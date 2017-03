At 3 p.m. Thursday, Hays Post will announce two more finalists for its home opener ticket giveaway.

The finalists will be announced at Pasta Jay’s via Facebook Live HERE.

Eagle’s Jeremy McGuire will be on hand with the staff of Pasta Jay’s, 4310 Vine, to pick the second of four finalists for the Royals home opener on April 10 and the first finalist for the Rockies home opener on April 7.

Good luck!